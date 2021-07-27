Barclays PLC Grows Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Intellicheck worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 223.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Intellicheck by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 million, a PE ratio of -201.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

