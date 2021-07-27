Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 14,076 Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VIOT shares. TheStreet upgraded Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $191.64 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.