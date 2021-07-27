Barclays Initiates Coverage on Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $18.48 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

