Barclays Increases IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target to GBX 1,185

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

LON IGG opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 858.50. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

