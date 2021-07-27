Barclays Increases Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $135.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

NYSE HRI opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.77. Herc has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

