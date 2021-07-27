Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,645 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares in the last quarter.

NYF opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.45.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

