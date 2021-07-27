Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.22 Million Stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEIP stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $283.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MEIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

