Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 147,570 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 66,479 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 554,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $474.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $234,596. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

