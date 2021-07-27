Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 32,030 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Olema Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,513. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.85. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

