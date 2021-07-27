Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 235 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $6,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,378.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $15,251,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

