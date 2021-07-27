Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,332 shares of company stock worth $2,854,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.