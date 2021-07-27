Bank of America Begins Coverage on Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

CURV has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

