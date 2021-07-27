Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BANC. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.83 on Friday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $903.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,200 shares of company stock worth $643,094. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

