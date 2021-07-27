Bamco Inc. NY Sells 1,000 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $68.66.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

