Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,008 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $93,240,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $219.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

