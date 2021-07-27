Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $13,149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,909,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,471.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,356.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $869.29 and a twelve month high of $1,482.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

