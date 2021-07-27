Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in nCino by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $5,468,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of nCino by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of nCino by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 478,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,949,000 after purchasing an additional 285,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of -116.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,525 shares of company stock worth $5,304,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.16.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

