Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,183 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.86. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.