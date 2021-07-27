Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 107.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

