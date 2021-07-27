B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $20.24 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PINE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.37.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $241.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.