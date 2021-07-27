B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $20.24 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PINE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.37.
Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $241.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.70 and a beta of 0.99.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
