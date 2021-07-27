B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 3,284 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 323.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,135,363.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,363.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,450 shares of company stock worth $71,796,767 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.42. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,274.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

