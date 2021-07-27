B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

NYSE CVX opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

