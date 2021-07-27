B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,008,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines stock opened at $142.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.14. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

