B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL opened at $219.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

