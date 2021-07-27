B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 813.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,172 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Boston Partners bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $157,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Shares of PXD opened at $144.66 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.