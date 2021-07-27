B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $650.64 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $418.02 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $649.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

