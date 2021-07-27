Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $592,000 in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOK. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a $5.42 price target on shares of Nokia and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

