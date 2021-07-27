Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $411,000 in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth approximately $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth approximately $10,112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 51.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 103,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $139,898 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.