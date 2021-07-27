Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,099 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

CPK opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.99. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.94.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

