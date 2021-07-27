Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 218,200 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDTK. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

