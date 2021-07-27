Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 218,200 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDTK. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

