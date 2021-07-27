Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,955 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 153.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

