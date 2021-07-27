Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.485-4.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 231,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.89. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.