Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Axalta Coating Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

