Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

AVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avista currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

In other news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avista by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after purchasing an additional 573,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Avista by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $19,372,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $19,838,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $7,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

