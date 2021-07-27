AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AVPT stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.