AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $11.25 on Monday. AvePoint has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $17.90.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

