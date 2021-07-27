AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 318,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. Equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.