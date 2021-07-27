Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVASF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Avast stock remained flat at $$8.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,187. Avast has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

