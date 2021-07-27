Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVASF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Avast alerts:

Shares of Avast stock remained flat at $$8.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,187. Avast has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.