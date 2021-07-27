Audius Achieves Market Cap of $144.06 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $144.06 million and approximately $31.40 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.50 or 0.00789874 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00136885 BTC.

Audius is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

