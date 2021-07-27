Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Trading Down 3%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIOSF)

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.