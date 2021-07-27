Atreca’s (BCEL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 235.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

BCEL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,217. Atreca has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $274.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 416.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 498,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atreca by 328.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atreca by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 754.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

