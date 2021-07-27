Atreca’s (BCEL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 235.57% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
BCEL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,217. Atreca has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $274.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 416.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 498,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atreca by 328.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atreca by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 754.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.