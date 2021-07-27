Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AY opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.19. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

