Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Buy Rating at Truist Securities

Truist Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a $24.72 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Shares of ACBI opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $503.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

