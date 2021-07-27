Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.83. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 791,274 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74.
About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.