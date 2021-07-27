Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 4.24. Aterian has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aterian will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aterian stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

