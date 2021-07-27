AstraZeneca (AZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

