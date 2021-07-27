Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after buying an additional 187,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.33. The stock had a trading volume of 133,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,201. The company has a market capitalization of $348.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

