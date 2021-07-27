Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of AINC opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

