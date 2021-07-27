Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40. On average, analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AHT opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $274.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.28.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 5,300 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

