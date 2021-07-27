Ascential’s (AIAPF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AIAPF remained flat at $$6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32. Ascential has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $6.08.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

